T20 Vitality Blast: Luke Wright stars as Sussex stay top of South Group

Luke Wright has led Sussex to three wins in three to start the Vitality Blast

Luke Wright scored his second fifty in a week to keep up Sussex's 100 per cent win record in the T20 Vitality Blast as they thrashed Hampshire by eight wickets at the Ageas Bowl.

Sussex skipper Wright struck 68 off 53 balls, putting on 96 with Laurie Evans (55no off 33), as the visitors confidently chased down 159 in 18.2 overs.

Earlier, James Vince (30), promoted up to open, and Colin Munro (30) took the attack to the Sussex bowlers in a strong opening stand for the home side.

Sam Northeast also pitched in with 23, and Tom Alsop an unbeaten 35, but Hampshire lost their way towards the end of their innings, scoring only 38 runs and losing three wickets from the final five overs. Jofra Archer (3-26) and Danny Briggs (3-29) impressed for Sussex, both claiming three wickets.

Hampshire are winless from their opening two Vitality Blast games.

Aaron Finch and Ben Foakes hit fifties as Surrey saw off Essex by 39 runs in run-glut at a packed Oval in Thursday night's other game.

Aaron Finch fired as Surrey secured their first win of the Vitality Blast against Essex

Finch smashed 58 off 33 deliveries, Foakes hammered 56 off 35 and Rikki Clarke pitched in with a 20-ball 48 to lift Surrey to 222-4, just two runs short of their record T20 total, made against Gloucestershire 12 years ago.

Only Varun Chopra (67 off 46) offered any real threat for Essex as they were held to 183-7 in reply.