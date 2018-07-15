Yorkshire inflict first Vitality Blast defeat of the season on Worcestershire

Worcestershire Rapids' unbeaten run in the Vitality Blast came to an end as they lost to Yorkshire Vikings by 12 runs at New Road.

North Group table toppers Worcestershire had reeled off four wins on the spin to kick off the tournament but failed to make that five after replying to Yorkshire's 179-7 with 167-8. SCORECARD

Gary Ballance top-scored with 40 in the Yorkshire innings before skying into the deep, while home seamer Patrick Brown bagged 3-34 after Worcestershire captain Brett D'Oliveira opted to bowl.

Brown's wicket of Jonny Tattersall (29) was the most memorable, with Daryl Mitchell taking the ball on the deep midwicket boundary and then hurling to Martin Guptill before he fell over the rope.

Guptill (0) then slashed a long hop from Tim Bresnan (3-38) behind to fall second ball as Worcestershire tumbled to 58-5, Travis Head out for a run-a-ball 23.

Ross Whiteley (37) and D'Oliveira (24) kept the Rapids in with a chance but when Whiteley departed to an excellent running catch from Jack Leaning off Steven Patterson (3-35) in the 17th over, it left too much for Ed Barnard (25no) and the Rapids' tail to do.

Durham Jets lost to Yorkshire at Emirates Riverside on Friday night but bounced back to beat 2017 runners-up Birmingham Bears by 18 runs at Edgbaston on Sunday in a high-scoring affair. SCORECARD

Sam Hain's 95 for Birmingham came in vain against Durham

Graham Clark (65) and Tom Latham (58) powered the Jets to 126-0 in the 12th over before a collapse of 4-12 threatened to see the visitors squander their good start.

However, Paul Collingwood (37 off 22) and Will Smith (34 off 17) blazed 75 in 5.3 overs as Durham racked up 220-6 - their second-highest Twenty20 score, behind only the 225 they amassed against Leicestershire in 2010.

Birmingham slipped to 59-3 in the chase before Sam Hain (95 off 53) and Colin de Grandhomme (63no off 33) thumped a quick-fire century stand to lift their side to 169-3 after 16 overs.

But James Weighell's twin strike in the next over to dismiss Hain and Bears skipper Grant Elliott (1) proved pivotal as Birmingham were limited to 202-5.

