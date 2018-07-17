WATCH how Adil Rashid bowled Virat Kohli with a stunning delivery in the third England v India ODI

0:25 India captain Virat Kohli was left completely dumbfounded by Adil Rashid after the spinner deceived him with a sensational delivery in the third ODI. India captain Virat Kohli was left completely dumbfounded by Adil Rashid after the spinner deceived him with a sensational delivery in the third ODI.

Adil Rashid produced an absolute crackerjack delivery to remove Virat Kohli in the third ODI at Headingley - one reminiscent of the Ball of the Century Shane Warne bowled to Mike Gatting in 1993.

With Kohli well set on 71 in the series decider in Leeds, he was bowled by a ripsnorter from local lad Rashid, which pitched on leg stump, ragged back past the batsman's outside-edge and struck off-stump.

A visibly stunned Kohli could not quite believe his misfortune as his hopes of a 36th ODI hundred went begging - Rashid celebrating with the wicket of Suresh Raina later in the same over.

Virat Kohli had the same expression then as Mike Gatting when Shane Warne bowled him in 1993. Absolute belter from Adil Rashid — Paul Newman 🌈 (@Paul_NewmanDM) July 17, 2018

Reflecting on Kohli's dismissal, Sky Sports' Michael Atherton said: "People will immediately point to the spin - he bowled it with a lot of side spin - but I think the key to the dismissal was the trajectory of the ball.

"Rashid bowled it slightly quicker and flatter and that's why Kohli saw it as a short ball and went back to play it. It was not quite as short as he thought - he was deceived by a brilliant delivery."

Kohli looks like he's seen a ghost after he's bowled by a big leg-break from Rashid. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) July 17, 2018