Jordan Clark removes Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow in stunning Roses hat-tick

Jordan Clark took the first Lancashire hat-trick in a Roses County Championship match since Ken Higgs in 1968

Jordan Clark bagged Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow from successive balls to complete a sensational hat-trick in the Roses Specsavers County Championship match at Old Trafford.

Lancashire seamer Clark pinned Root (22) and Williamson (0) lbw and then had Bairstow (0) caught behind by Jos Buttler at third slip as Yorkshire tumbled from 59-1 to 59-4 in the 19th over on day one in Manchester.

Clark, the first Lancashire bowler to take a hat-trick in a Roses match since Ken Higgs at Headingley in 1968, struck after Yorkshire elected to bat.

Lancashire's attack also includes James Anderson, who is playing his first first-team match since England's second Test against Pakistan at Headingley having spent six weeks resting a shoulder injury.