Somerset go second in County Championship after Worcestershire win

Jamie Overton celebrates one of his four second-innings wickets for Somerset

Somerset moved up to second in the Specsavers County Championship after a 141-run win over last-placed Worcestershire on day four at New Road, despite a staggering last-wicket stand of 136 from the hosts delaying their victory.

Jamie Overton claimed 4-82, and Josh Davey 3-43 as Somerset ran through Worcestershire's batting line-up early on the final day, the Pears slipping from 65-2 to 71-6.

But, young wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Milton (104no), in only his fourth first-class game, spared the home side's blushes somewhat, scoring a superb maiden century - putting on 71 for the seventh wicket with Ross Whiteley (39) and a century stand with Steve Magoffin (43) for the last.

England spin hopeful Jack Leach took 2-76 in his 22 overs.

In Division Two, Derbyshire legspinner Matt Critchley was the star, taking six wickets, as they edged out Northamptonshire by 39 runs in a tense final morning of their tussle in Chesterfield. SCORECARD

The visitors - resuming on 174-3, chasing 314 - lost Richard Levi (29) early, the first of 21-year-old Critchley's five victims on the day as he finished with 6-106 in the innings.

Alex Wakely (68) went through to fifty, taking his team to within 90 runs of their target, but then Northants lost their skipper and Steven Crook (21) in the space of two overs to rock their run-chase.

Lower-order runs from Sri Lanka's Seekkuge Prasanna (27) took Northants to within 50, with three wickets left but, when he was bowled by Critchley, the remaining wickets again fell within two overs to gift Derbyshire victory.

Durham slipped to defeat against Gloucestershire in Cheltenham, falling 42 short of their 340-run victory target on the final day. SCORECARD

Cameron Steel cracked 62 at the top of the order, sharing in a 94-run partnership with New Zealander Tom Latham (45) for the first wicket, to give the visiting side hope of an unlikely victory.

But, having got themselves into a decent position, a middle-order collapse of four wickets for 33 runs - including England's Ben Stokes for nine, bowled by Matt Taylor (4-31) - had the home side back in control.

Mark Wood did come in and smack an unbeaten 61 for Durham but, with wickets regularly falling at the other end, they never really threatened Gloucestershire's total.