'Ridiculous, rash'... Yorkshire, Michael Vaughan and more react to Adil Rashid's England Test recall

"I hope that England know what they're doing to Adil and the county game," says Yorkshire chief-executive Mark Arthur

Last Updated: 26/07/18 1:48pm

Adil Rashid's shock Test recall has been branded 'ridiculous' by former England captain Michael Vaughan

"We're very surprised that England have called Adil up after not playing red ball cricket this season. Neither has he expressed a desire to do so. I hope that England know what they're doing to Adil and the county game."

Those the words of Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur after leg-spinner Adil Rashid was included in England's squad for the first Test against India, despite making himself unavailable for red-ball cricket with the Tykes.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also expressed frustration on Twitter that Rashid, whose last first-class appearance came in September, has leapfrogged the likes of Somerset duo Jack Leach and Dom Bess.

Here is a smattering of the other reaction to Rashid's call-up, with the 30-year-old now poised to add to his 10 Test caps and make his first five-day appearance on English soil at Edgbaston from Wednesday.

