'Ridiculous, rash'... Yorkshire, Michael Vaughan and more react to Adil Rashid's England Test recall

Adil Rashid's shock Test recall has been branded 'ridiculous' by former England captain Michael Vaughan

"We're very surprised that England have called Adil up after not playing red ball cricket this season. Neither has he expressed a desire to do so. I hope that England know what they're doing to Adil and the county game."

Those the words of Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur after leg-spinner Adil Rashid was included in England's squad for the first Test against India, despite making himself unavailable for red-ball cricket with the Tykes.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also expressed frustration on Twitter that Rashid, whose last first-class appearance came in September, has leapfrogged the likes of Somerset duo Jack Leach and Dom Bess.

So we have picked someone who cannot be arsed with 4 day cricket for the Test Team ... Forget whether he is good enough or not I find this decision ridiculous ... !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 26, 2018

Here is a smattering of the other reaction to Rashid's call-up, with the 30-year-old now poised to add to his 10 Test caps and make his first five-day appearance on English soil at Edgbaston from Wednesday.

I’m comfortable with the outcome that he is now able to play red ball cricket https://t.co/WGxKRgpndT — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) July 26, 2018

To pick Adil Rashid on the strength of his white-ball bowling and ignoring the psychological hold India have over him in red-ball Tests? Rash decision all round — Scyld Berry (@scyldberry) July 26, 2018

Both the cause and the reaction to Adil Rashid's Test selection. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Rk4eMK0eZ8 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 26, 2018

I am too tired and hot to get angry about the Rashid call up. But I am not a massive fan of the message it sends. — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) July 26, 2018

Adil Rashid's selection tells you how bare the cupboard is for spinners in England. Also, I suspect, it could be an indicator of how bare the tracks might be. I wonder then, if England will play two spinners. That will be something! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 26, 2018

Watch England's five-Test series against India live on Sky Sports Cricket, starting with the opener, at Edgbaston, from 10am on Wednesday.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.