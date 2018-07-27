Sir Ian Botham says criticism of Adil Rashid's Test recall is 'unnecessary'

1:15 Sir Ian Botham says Adil Rashid will have a point to prove in the upcoming Test series against India. Sir Ian Botham says Adil Rashid will have a point to prove in the upcoming Test series against India.

Sir Ian Botham believes the criticism of Adil Rashid's inclusion in England's Test squad is "unnecessary".

Leg-spinner Rashid was selected for the first of five matches against India despite quitting red-ball cricket ahead of the 2018 county season and having not played a first-class game since September.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan branded the pick "ridiculous" on Twitter before writing in his Telegraph column that it was "a stab in the back for county cricket" with Rashid responding during a BBC interview by saying Vaughan's comments were "stupid" and "did not matter".

"I don't understand what Michael was on about, it was pretty unnecessary," Sky Sports commentator Botham told the Press Association. "Adil is fed up with it and has reacted.

"There has been a lot of stuff out there written and I just don't get it. I wonder if some people just do it for effect.

"I wish him all the best. I like the kid and I think he's come to terms with the way of bowling and sorted out his game plan," Beefy later said of Rashid on Sky Sports News.

"He does put it out there and is prepared to throw [the ball] up. The Indians will go after him but I hope he does very well. It should be an interesting contest."

"I think he'll enjoy the red ball - he will enjoy the purchase he can get on it and will have a point to prove."

Rashid's recall frustrated Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur, who said his county were "very surprised" at the decision and that he hoped "England know what they're doing to Adil and the county game".

Rashid, on a white-ball-only deal at Headingley, says he was disappointed by Yorkshire's "disrespectful" response and cast doubt on his future with the club.

"If they treat me like they have done, don't see any value in me and are disrespectful to me, I have to think about the future in terms of which county I play for," added the 30-year-old.

"They might be disappointed for various reasons, but it would have been nice if the chief executive or head coach could have said, 'Well done, congratulations on being selected, good on you', as opposed to being angry and upset for not playing red-ball cricket for them, even though I told them I would not be doing so.

"I did not do anything wrong in that sense. There is no reason for Yorkshire to react like this. It was not something I expected or wanted.

"It would have been nice to have got the support from your county or the people close to you, but if they do not want to give their support, that is their problem."

