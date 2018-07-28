Vitality Blast: Durham seal fourth win on the bounce, Derbyshire stun Yorkshire in final over

Graham Clark hit a 34-ball half-century as Durham cruised to victory

Durham moved level on points with North Group leaders Lancashire with a convincing seven-wicket win over Nottinghamshire in the Vitality Blast.

Having opted to bowl first, Durham struck in the first over as Chris Rushworth removed Rikki Wessels (0) and they had Notts three down by the end of the powerplay, Tom Moores (16) and William Fraine (8) dismissed within the space of three balls by Rushworth (2-13) and Nathan Rimmington (2-28).

Somerset vs Middlesex Live on

Despite useful knocks from Samit Patel (32), through the middle overs, and Steven Mullaney (38), at the end of the innings, Durham remained in control throughout and Notts were restricted to 132-7.

Ben Stokes joined Graham Clark at the top of the order for Durham but after a composed start, Stokes (10) was undone by a superb slower-ball yorker from Harry Gurney (1-10) that thudded into middle stump.

England vs India Live on

Tom Latham (9) was bowled by Mullaney's (1-39) knuckle ball soon afterwards but from there Clark and Paul Collingwood (40no) took over, putting on 78 for the third wicket to take Durham to the brink of victory.

Having brought up his half-century from 34 balls, Clark's fine knock came to an end when he was caught and bowled by Ish Sodhi for 64, but with rain on the way, Durham sent in James Weighell (12no) to finish the job quickly and he sealed the win with a six over midwicket in the 18th over. DURHAM v NOTTS SCORECARD

Yorkshire missed the chance to join Durham, Lancashire and Worcestershire on 10 points from seven games after Matt Critchley smashed 22 from the final over to lead Derbyshire to a thrilling five-wicket win.

Matt Critchley hit 23 from the final over to stun Yorkshire

Ravi Rampaul removed both Yorkshire openers but David Willey (55 from 44 balls) and Kane Williamson (35 from 22 balls) added 72 for the third wicket to kick-start the away side's innings.

Rampaul returned to take another two wickets and finish with impressive figures of 4-19 as Yorkshire were kept to 166-8.

Derbyshire's reply started well but Yorkshire's spinners looked to have derailed the chase. Adil Rashid (2-19) and Azeem Rafiq (2-28) ensuring the required rate continued to rise through the middle overs and despite Billy Godleman's best efforts (71no off 57 balls), the Falcons were left with 19 to win from the final over.

However, after taking two from the first ball of Tim Bresnan's (0-39) over, Critchley (38no from 17 balls) went six, four, six, four from the next four balls to snatch the game from Yorkshire's grasp with a ball to spare. DERBYSHIRE v YORKSHIRE SCORECARD