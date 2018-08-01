2019 ICC Cricket World Cup public ballot for tickets now open

Are you in? Apply for tickets for next year's Cricket World Cup now!

The public ballot for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales is now open with ticket applications available for all 48 fixtures.

The ballot, which opened at 10am on August 1, will run until August 29, with fans able to apply for all matches between the opener on May 30 and the final, at Lord's, on July 14.

Applicants must register an account via the official Cricket World Cup Ticketing website: https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

Host nation England will open the tournament at The Oval on 30 May 2019

Any remaining tickets from the public ballot will go on general sale on a first-come, first-served basis later in 2018.

Steve Elworthy, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 managing director, said: ''August 1 is a day we've all been looking forward to as we welcome many potential future cricket fans to the sport.

"This a great chance for anybody who wants to attend the ICC Cricket World Cup and watch the most exciting and competitive cricket available, as the best teams in the world go head to head.

''Being the third most-watched global sporting event, we know there will be huge interest in next year's World Cup.

''What's more, with our price structure for this tournament, which we consulted on widely and used external experts, all games will be accessible for a large proportion of sports fans.

"Any revenue that we do make from the tournament will be invested back in the game as part of our commitment to grow cricket and engage with future generations.''

Hosts England will open the tournament against South Africa at The Oval on May 30, with reigning champions Australia starting their defence of the title against Afghanistan in Bristol on June 1.

India will play Pakistan at Old Trafford on June 16.

