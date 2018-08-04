WATCH: Kumar Sangakkara and Harbhajan Singh on how to bowl and play off-spin

England won the Edgbaston Test, but it came at a cost for Alastair Cook, bowled twice by identical Ravichandran Ashwin deliveries.

With that in mind, Harbhajan Singh, himself a hugely canny offspin bowler with 417 Test wickets to his name, and Kumar Sangakkara, giving the left-hander's perspective, took to The Zone with Ian Ward for a demo.

Click on the video above to watch, as the pair analyse Cook's changing technique against off-spin, the success of Ashwin and why the England left-hander could learn from 20-year-old Sam Curran.

Man of the match Curran smacked 63 off 65 balls in the second innings, player predominantly off the back foot, using the depth of his crease to good effect.

Sangakkara picks up a bat to demonstrate Curran's success, and suggest ways Cook could improve, while Harbhajan praises Ashwin for the revs he manages to get on the ball in order to get such sharp drift and turn.

We also get a glimpse of what happened when the Sri Lankan and Indian greats tussled in the Test arena, and who came out on top.