Who is Ollie Pope? The rundown on England's new Test batsman

Ollie Pope has an average of 85.50 in the County Championship this season

Surrey's much-vaunted batsman Ollie Pope has been called up to the England Test squad for the first time.

The 20-year-old has replaced Dawid Malan in the 13-man squad for the second Test against India at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Thursday.

Pope has made a name for himself in the County Championship this season, playing a major part in taking the London side to the summit of Division One.

But what do we know of England's new batsmen? Here we take a look at his credentials…

County career

Pope made his Surrey first-team debut in the County Championship in August 2017 against Middlesex at The Oval, in the infamous match that was abandoned after a crossbow was fired on to the pitch after tea during the final day's play.

Although he managed only 25 in the first innings, Pope hit a game-defining fourth-innings century in Surrey's next match against Hampshire to help secure a draw - sharing an unbeaten 158-run fifth-wicket stand with Ben Foakes.

One of the many Surrey players to also be very adept with the wicketkeeping gloves, Pope managed an unbeaten fifty against Somerset as he finished the season with 226 runs from eight innings.

Who is Ollie Pope? Full name: Oliver John Douglas Pope

Born: Chelsea, Middlesex

Age: 20

Twitter: OPope32

Ahead of this year's county season, Pope was named in the South squad for the North-South series in the Caribbean, which features some the best young talent from all 18 counties.

The Middlesex-born batsman did not feature in the first of the three-match series, but made an entertaining 42 off 35 in second game and made 68 after being promoted to the top of the order the final match, as well as being handed the gloves in Barbados.

2018 has proved prolific for the right-hander, who has struck three centuries in eight matches for the Division One leaders, including an unbeaten 158 against Yorkshire.

Pope also hit an unbeaten 69 in the reverse fixture at Headingley to keep Surrey's unbeaten run going and is second in the list of Championship runscorers with 684 - only behind his teammate Ben Foakes.

Pope has not been as productive in white-ball cricket, managing just one half-century in eight innings in the One-Day Cup this season. A quickfire 24 on the day of his call-up in the T20 Blast, saw Pope help Surrey claim an important victory - and he has a high of 34 in the competition.

England recognition

Pope has come through the England ranks, managing one half-century - a high score of 78 - in four Test matches for the U19s but fared a little better in one-day internationals managing 283 runs across eight innings, with two fifties.

Ollie Pope only managed eight runs in his first innings for the England Lions against India A

His sole appearance of the England Lions came in a 253-run Test victory over India A in July. Handed the wicketkeeping gloves and batting at five, Pope struck an unbeaten 50 of 71 balls in the second innings - and took three catches in the match to help the Lions pull off an impressive win.

The 'right' pick?

Following England's left-handed batsmens' troubles against Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Pope offers another welcome right-handed option for England.

FACT On his County Championship debut, Pope was one of four teenagers in Surrey's line-up - alongside Sam Curran, Ryan Patel and Amar Virdi - the first time this happened for any club since the Second World War

The hosts will now have just two left-handed players in the top six, in openers Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings, with captain Joe Root, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler all right-handers too.

Should Chris Woakes get selected ahead of Moeen Ali, it would mean that three of the top eight will be left-handed compared to five in the first Test, which may well help negate some of Ashwin's potency.

What they said?

Ollie Pope has a T20 high score of 46 for Surrey

Ollie Pope, speaking to ESPN Cricinfo after the England Lions match: "Cook is one of the best players to have played in India so I asked him what his method was. You find out what you want to know.

"Of course you learn by watching, and how they go about practice but you have to be proactive. You have to ask them the questions you want the answers to."

England national selector, Ed Smith: "Ollie Pope has made an exceptional start to his first-class career.

FACT Ollie Pope played Grade Cricket in Australia over the winter, scoring 997 runs in 23 matches for Campbelltown-Camden in Sydney

"He has reached one thousand first-class runs in just 15 matches and is the first division's 'stand-out' batsman this season with 684 runs at 85.

"The selection panel believe that Ollie's performances and character suggest he is well-suited to international cricket."

Surrey's director of cricket Alec Stewart, speaking to ESPN Cricinfo: "He's got a lot of talent, he's mentally strong and a quick learner. He's only played 15 first-class game but he gets better and better each game.

"He soaks up the information that come his way and for someone so young he understands his game. He wants to get better and will get better.

"Has his call-up come too early? I always say if you're good enough, you're good enough. He has showed this year and last year that he is a consistent run scorer and now he needs to transfer those skills and runs on to a higher level.

"It's a big ask to go in at four but I understand why they have done that and because he is such an intelligent and clever cricketer, I expect him to stand and be fine at No.4.

"I'm really excited for him, he's like a kid in a sweet shop, I spoke to him this morning when he had just taken the phone call from Ed Smith and all his Christmases had come at once."