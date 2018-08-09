Rain delays start of second Test between England and India at Lord's

Rain has delayed the start to the second Test between England and India at Lord's

England and India were left frustrated at Lord's with persistent rain delaying the start of the second Test.

Drizzle in London ensured no play was possible before lunch, which was brought forward 30 minutes to 12.30pm, while the forecast for the whole of Thursday remains pretty bleak.

England, 1-0 up in the five-match series after an absorbing 31-run win at Edgbaston last week, will hand a debut to 20-year-old Surrey batsman Ollie Pope after dropping the out-of-form Dawid Malan.

Joe Root's men have yet to decide how they will replace key all-rounder Ben Stokes, who will miss the match in the capital while he attends his affray trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Chris Woakes will come in if England opt for a further seam option, while Moeen Ali will play if the hosts plump for two spinners.

Stokes sent a message of good luck to England and debutant Pope on Instagram on Thursday morning.

The 27-year-old wrote: "Good luck to all the @englandcricket lads today and for the rest of the week, always exciting seeing guys get there first opportunity, hope it goes for you well for you @opope32#loveengland"

