Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan signs new two-year contract

Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan

Tim Bresnan has signed a new two-year deal with Yorkshire, keeping him with the county until the end of the 2020 season.

The all-rounder, 33, had been in talks over a new contract for some time and will now extend his association with Yorkshire to getting on for two decades.

Pontefract-born Bresnan made his Yorkshire debut in 2003 and has so far taken 425 first-class wickets at an average of 30.58, while being a regular presence in all forms of the game.

"It went on for a little too long, but I'm delighted to have finally got it sorted," Bresnan said.

"It feels as though a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.

"I continue to enjoy my cricket here, in fact almost as much as the first time I walked through the doors, and this is the outcome I always wanted. I'm delighted to sign.

"I've enjoyed some of the best days of my life through the club and the environment here is exactly what I need, always needing to be at the top of my game.

"The group of players is evolving and I can now look forward to contributing towards any success the team might have over the next couple of years."

Yorkshire's director of cricket Martyn Moxon added: "It has taken a little bit of time to sort out but we're trying to work to put a squad together that will be available for as much of the season as possible and is within the budget we have.

"To have Bres signed up for at least the next two years is a massive boost for us and contributes to that solid platform that we can build a team around."