Lancashire leapfrog Yorkshire with six-wicket Vitality Blast win

Lancashire comfortably chased down 182 to beat Yorkshire and win for the first time in five North Group games since claiming the first clash between the two at Emirates Old Trafford last month.

A strong top order performance highlighted by Arron Lilley's blistering career-best 47 off 20 balls was enough to secure a six-wicket triumph with 14 balls remaining.

Opener Karl Brown top-scored with 51 off 34 balls but they owed a huge debt of gratitude to their bowlers, who claimed eight wickets for 51 in the last 8.1 overs of the Vikings innings.

Yorkshire finished on 181-9 having been 102 for one at halfway and 130-1 in the 12th, with David Willey smashing 80 off 43 balls.

Australian overseas all-rounder James Faulkner struck three times in a superb last over, while wrist spinners Matthew Parkinson and Zahir Khan struck twice apiece. Parkinson (two wickets for 31 runs) was particularly impressive.

Worcestershire overcame Derbyshire by 16 runs in a low-scoring and tense affair at Blackfinch New Road.

Joe Clarke's superb 76 held the Rapids innings together, with fellow opener Wayne Parnell (12) the only other player into double figures in a total of 137-8.

But the Worcestershire bowlers held their nerve to seal the victory that enabled them to leapfrog Durham into pole position, as the Falcons closed on 121-7.

It was the Rapids' fourth successive win either side of a wash-out and puts them on the brink of a quarter-final spot. However, defeat was a big blow to the Falcons hopes of reaching the last eight.

Notts Outlaws' hold on the Vitality Blast trophy hangs by a thread after a six-wicket defeat to Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston.

The holders were handed their sixth defeat of the North Group campaign by a Bears team that remains in the qualification race thanks to a solid bowling display backed up by batting fireworks from Ian Bell and Colin de Grandhomme.

Put in, Notts totalled 152 for eight with only Samit Patel lasting more than 20 balls against a well-drilled attack led by Black Caps pair Grant Elliott (one for 26) and Jeetan Patel (two for 28), with good support from Oliver Hannon-Dalby (three for 30).

When Birmingham were 63 for three in reply, the game was evenly poised but Bell (54) and De Grandhomme (49 not out) added 79 in 46 balls to turn the pursuit into a cruise. Victory arrived with 22 balls to spare.

Ian Cockbain hit his maiden T20 century and the second highest score ever by a Gloucestershire batsman in the competition as Middlesex were put to the sword in a one-sided Vitality Blast game at Bristol.

The 31-year-old Merseysider smashed 123 off 61 balls, including 96 in boundaries, to help his side reach 242 for four, their best ever T20 total at Bristol, and secure a 70-run victory.

Michael Klinger (44), Kieran Noema-Barnett (31) and Jack Taylor (27 not out) gave valuable support, but it was all about Cockbain, who went in with the total at seven for one in the second over and holed out to long-on off the final ball of the innings.

In reply, Middlesex could manage only 172 for six as their miserable Vitality Blast campaign continued. Stevie Eskinazi top-scored with 51, while medium-pacer Noema-Barnett claimed three for 18 from four overs, his best T20 figures.

Surrey and Sussex had to be content with a point apiece from the Vitality Blast South Group game at the Kia Oval.

Sussex did manage to score an impressive 159-2 from 13 overs, in a game originally shortened to 15-overs-per-side following afternoon rain.

However, more rain arrived just before 9pm and the warning of further adverse weather in the south London area meant the match was abandoned.

Luke Wright had hit a 30-ball 55, and Sussex's score was further boosted by Laurie Evans' 48 off 24 balls which contained four sixes and two fours. Delray Rawlins added a quickfire 20 from 11 balls, including two sixes.

Wright and Phil Salt put on a rapid 71 in 5.2 overs for Sussex's first wicket after they had been put in - and Salt's departure for 33 off 14 balls, caught and bowled by Rikki Clarke from a skier.

