Ben Stokes arrives at Bristol Crown Court for day five of affray trial

Ben Stokes has arrived at Bristol Crown Court for day five of his trial and is expected to continue giving evidence for most of the day.

The England cricketer, 27, has been charged with affray, alongside Ryan Ali, 28. Both men deny the charges.

Stokes took to the stand for the first time on Thursday to answer questions about the alleged brawl outside Mbargo nightclub in Bristol in September.

He is accused of knocking Ali and his friend Ryan Hale unconscious. Stokes said the incident occurred after he stepped in to defend two gay men - Kai Barry and William O'Connor - after they suffered homophobic abuse at the hands of Ali and Hale.

On Thursday Hale, 27, was found not guilty of affray by the jury under instruction from Judge Peter Blair QC.

Stokes told the jury: "Mr Hale and Mr Ali were shouting homophobic comments towards these two and in return Mr O'Connor and Mr Barry were going back to them. They weren't obviously going to let them say what they were saying.

"I stepped in. [I said] 'You shouldn't take the **** because they are gay'. I was told by Mr Ali along the lines of 'Shut the **** up or I will bottle you'.

"As soon as I see Mr Ali swing the bottle at someone and physically hit them with it, that's when I took the decision that I needed to get involved. I took a swing at Mr Ali.

"He had run past one of my friends, who I have known for a long time, with the bottle, attempting to hit him and then actually struck someone with the bottle. I was trying to stop Mr Ali from doing damage to anyone with a glass bottle."

Stokes also denied abusing door supervisor Andrew Cunningham, who had denied Stokes and Alex Hales, his fellow England international, entry into Mbargo.

He says he did not make a V-sign towards Cunningham, call him a '****' or criticise his teeth or tattoos.

Furthermore, Stokes denied mocking Barry and O'Connor, and instead argued he was joking along with the two men about his clothes.

"I get told by quite a lot of my team-mates that I dress the worst in the team. We both exchanged comments about what one another were wearing," he said.

CCTV footage appears to show Stokes flicking a cigarette butt at the gay men, but he says he does not remember doing so.

Several members of the England cricket team had been on a night out in Bristol following a one-day international in the city against the West Indies.