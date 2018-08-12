Lancashire, Gloucestershire and Somerset qualify for Vitality Blast quarter-finals

Alex Davies scored 64 as Lancashire made the quarter-finals of the Vitality Blast

Lancashire secured their spot in the Vitality Blast quarter-finals by skittling already-qualified Durham for their lowest-ever Twenty20 total as the knockout stages began to take shape.

After eight wins from their previous nine outings in the competition, Durham's streak was broken in style as Lancashire left them 78 all out for a 65-run win. SCORECARD

Lancashire's Alex Davies made 64, by far the best knock of the night at Chester-le-Street, to set up a score of 143-6, while, at its worst, Durham's reply sat at 4-4, James Faulkner (2-3) and Toby Lester (2-5) sharing the early scalps.

James Faulkner bagged two early wickets for Lancashire

Gloucestershire are also into the knockouts, securing passage from the South Group with a tense five-run victory over Surrey at Bristol, with the hosts' 174-6, built around Kieran Noema-Bennett's career-best 57 not out. SCORECARD

Ben Foakes' 59 helped take Surrey within touching distance but, after he was bowled by David Payne, Ryan Higgins delivered a tight final over.

Somerset will also be involved in the last eight following their 28-run win over Glamorgan. SCORECARD

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson came to the fore, smashing 72 off 43 balls at Taunton in a first-innings mark of 210-8, with the Welshmen managing 181-9 in response, undone by Max Waller's four-wicket haul.

Kent held their nerve at Beckenham, holding on for a three-wicket win against Middlesex. SCORECARD

The visitors made 189-7, with England's Dawid Malan's 36 the best individual effort while Joe Denly's spin returned figures of 3-25.

Middlesex were eclipsed with three balls left, though - Daniel Bell-Drummond setting the tone with 62 at the top of the order and local boy Alex Blake hitting five sixes in a crucial 57.

Danie Bell-Drummond helped Kent to victory over Middlesex

The New Road boundaries proved too small to contain Riki Wessels as Nottinghamshire slugged their way to victory over quarter-finalists Worcestershire. SCORECARD

Wessels needed just 18 balls for his 55, striking nine sixes, as the Outlaws reeled in a target of 192 with 11 balls remaining.

Finally, just 7.5 overs were possible at The Ageas Bowl as ruined Essex's trip to Hampshire, with the travelling team halted at 72-4. SCORECARD