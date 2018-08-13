Yorkshire batsman Alex Lees joins Durham on three-year deal

Yorkshire batsman Alex Lees joins Durham on loan for the rest of the season

The 25-year-old will join the club on loan for the remainder of the 2018 season and will be available for the County Championship fixture against Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens on August 19.

Durham head coach Jon Lewis said: "We're delighted that Alex has signed for the club and believe that his experience and skill set will make him a perfect fit at Emirates Riverside.

"When an English batsman of his age and ability becomes available, it's a no brainer and we're pleased that he has chosen Durham as we were aware that other counties were looking at him."

Lees adds experience to Durham’s squad and has played 89 First Class matches

Lees hopes that a new challenge can resurrect his career after struggling to fulfil his early promise which had seen him fall down the pecking order at Headingley.

He scored 102 against Surrey at The Oval last September, but Lees has managed just 79 runs in 12 first-class innings since at an average of 6.58.

In 82 first-class matches for Yorkshire, the former one-day captain reached a total of 4,528 runs at 35.10, with his obvious highlight being the back-to-back Championships in 2014 and 2015.

"I think naturally there's a bit of disappointment," Lees said. "I've probably been an important part of the team for the past five years or so, and to now be leaving makes it bitter-sweet.

"Under Jason Gillespie (the previous coach), I probably flourished, but the last 16 months I just haven't been as fluent as I'd have hoped to be.

"It has been quite difficult and I haven't played much cricket, which I've found quite tough with my rhythm and fluidity, but I think a new challenge, a new set of players, new checkpoints and targets is something I'm looking forward to."