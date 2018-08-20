Warwickshire wrap up victory against Gloucestershire inside two days as Worcestershire dominate against Yorkshire

Division Two leaders Warwickshire emphatically returned to winning ways in the Specsavers County Championship by crushing Gloucestershire by an innings and 47 runs inside two days at Edgbaston.

Gloucestershire's batting folded pitifully for the second time in successive days as they followed their first innings 127 with 103 all out. SCORECARD

The home seam-attack, led by Ryan Sidebottom with 4-42, ruthlessly exploited some feckless batting after opening batsman Will Rhodes had put the hosts firmly in charge.

The former Yorkshire player struck 137 from 233 balls in a superb innings that spanned five-and-a half hours in overcast, seamer-friendly conditions and lifted Warwickshire to 277.

Daryl Mitchell's third Championship hundred of the season - and Moeen Ali's first since April 2016 - ensured Worcestershire took control against Yorkshire on day two at Scarborough. SCORECARD

Division One's bottom side are on course for only their second win of the campaign, while Yorkshire are in danger of being sucked into the relegation fight.

Moeen Ali has scored 144 runs in two matches for Worcestershire this season

The visitors started day two on 39-0 replying to 216 and closed in rude health on 314-1, leading by 198 as Moeen finished the day unbeaten on 107 off 167 balls and Mitchell 144 off 270.

James Vince scored his 23rd first-class century as Hampshire put themselves in a dominant position against Nottinghamshire at the Ageas Bowl. SCORECARD

Vince, who lost his place in the England Test line-up after a disappointing winter in Australia and New Zealand, effortlessly collected 147 as the hosts reached 253-4 in their second innings - a lead of 364.

His innings was backed up by Tom Alsop, who notched his 10th format half-century, and Fidel Edwards's best bowling figures for the county.

Edwards had been the main architect with his 6-50 as Notts were bowled out for 166 in the morning session - a first-innings deficit of 111.

James Vince has scored three Championship centuries for Hampshire this season

Jamie Overton led the way with three wickets as Somerset took total control against Essex at Taunton. SCORECARD

The 24-year-old pace bowler confirmed the return to form and fitness he showed in the T20 Blast group matches by taking 3-40 from 8.4 overs to help bowl out the visitors for 191 - in their reply to 324.

By the close, Somerset had extended their advantage to 165 after posting 32-1 in their second innings and looked well set to press for their fifth Championship win of the season.

Elsewhere in Division Two, a fine bowling display from Northamptonshire's seamers forced Middlesex to follow-on at Wantage Road on the second day of their Division Two clash.

The visitors were bowled out for 187 with Rory Kleinveldt taking three scalps in seven balls before lunch, while Nathan Buck took the last four wickets, and then closed 32-1, still trailing by 127 runs. SCORECARD

Durham's debutants starred with the bat before their bowlers put them on the brink of victory at Glamorgan.

Former Yorkshire opener Alex Lees ended his first knock for his new county on 68 while India all-rounder Axar Patel smashed an unbeaten 95 as Durham posted 296 in response to the hosts' 154. SCORECARD

Chris Rushworth has taken 32 wickets in seven matches for Durham so far this year

Chris Rushworth, Barry McCarthy and Cameron Steel then each took two wickets as Glamorgan were reduced to 79-7, still needing another 62 to avoid an innings defeat and facing the prospect of being dismissed for under 100 for the third time in four innings.

Mohammad Abbas took his best figures for Leicestershire but Kent fought back on day two to leave their match in the balance.

The Pakistan seamer took full advantage of the heavy cloud and a used pitch at Grace Road to finish with 6-48 as the visitors were bowled out for 195.SCORECARD

But Kent responded strongly, with Ivan Thomas taking 4-50 as the Foxes ended the day on 126-5, a lead of 151 with five second-innings wickets in hand.

Captain Billy Godleman led some solid resistance by Derbyshire with his first Championship century of the season against second-placed Sussex at Hove. SCORECARD

Godleman made 122, his 11th century for the county, as the visitors replied with 315-5 after Sussex had been dismissed for 440 on the second day of the match.