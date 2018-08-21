McFly drummer Harry Judd discusses love of cricket on Sky Cricket Podcast

1:32 Harry Judd runs through his nostalgic England XI as Bumble assesses his picks! Harry Judd runs through his nostalgic England XI as Bumble assesses his picks!

McFly drummer Harry Judd took over Sky Sports Cricket's digital platforms on day three at Trent Bridge, including catching up with Bumble, picking his nostalgic England XI and receiving throw-downs from Michael Atherton and advice from Kumar Sangakkara in The Zone.

Before Harry headed off, we caught up with him to chat about his day with Sky Sports, his love of cricket and how good he is at the game, in a podcast you can download HERE!

Leave the bouncer and drive the full ball - @mcflyharry has the batting skills! 👏👏👏



— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 20, 2018

The 2011 Strictly Come Dancing champion spoke about…

Playing cricket at school against Alastair Cook and Stuart Broad

His nastiest cricketing injuries

Whether he keeps track of his cricket stats

Why Athers is one of his cricketing heroes

What batting tips Sangakkara gave him in the nets

How he kept up with the cricket during his band days

The best celebrity cricketers he has come up against

Whether his children have caught the cricket bug

