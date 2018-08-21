County Championship: Durham thrash Glamorgan by an innings

Chris Rushworth took 5-28 in Durham's crushing win over Glamorgan

Glamorgan remain rooted to the foot of Specsavers County Championship Division Two after suffering an innings-and 30-run thrashing at the hands of Durham.

The Welsh county - who have lost six of eight fixtures since beating Gloucestershire in their first match of the season - were skittled for 111 on day three in Cardiff having resumed on 79-7.

Chris Rushworth (5-28) claimed the final three wickets, pinning Craig Meschede lbw and bowling Lukas Carey and Michael Hogan, to complete his 20th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Glamorgan batsman Ruaidhri Smith was left stranded on 25 as Durham wrapped up victory 8.2 overs into the morning to end a run of three straight Championship defeats and move up to fourth in the table.

