Trevors Bayliss says 'hard yards' are required for England after Trent Bridge defeat

Head coach Trevor Bayliss said "hard yards" are required in England's continued search for greater consistency at Test level following their loss to India at Trent Bridge.

England followed up an emphatic innings victory at Lord's - which saw them take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series - with a heavy 203-run defeat in the third Test.

Since Bayliss took over the team in 2015, England have won 18 of his 45 Tests in charge, losing 21, and have not yet won three Tests on the trot in a series, their latest defeat extending that run.

"It's not as if we don't talk about it behind closed doors, try to work out why it's happening," said Bayliss on England's hot and cold performances.

"It hasn't been any different over the last two or three years; we play extremely well and then get beaten well. But it sets things up for a really good last two Test matches.

"The guys work hard out in the nets. And I think, actually, what we've got to do is take the example of young Ben [Stokes] and Jos [Buttler] yesterday and learn from it."

Stokes and Buttler shared in a 169-run, fifth-wicket stand, with the latter notching a maiden Test ton. But, England's fragile top order was once again exposed prior to that partnership as they slipped to 62-4.

"There haven't been a lot of runs scored at the top of the order, but it has been the same for most of the other teams we have played as well," Bayliss added.

"It is about assessing the conditions, and working out individually how best to go about, not just surviving, but leaving well, defending well and putting pressure back on the opposition.

"We've got to do the hard yards. There is not a lot of difference between success and failure. You can nick one, or play and miss like Jos did on occasion in his innings, like Virat [Kohli] has done. At times, it's millimetres in it, but that is the game.

"Jos is unbelievably talented. The belief that this first hundred will give him, hopefully it is the first of many."

While there are questions marks surrounding some of the spots in England's top order, they can usually at least rely on Alastair Cook and captain Joe Root for runs, but both have failed to hit a hundred on home soil since the Edgbaston Test against the West Indies a year ago.

"Cooky hasn't changed his demeanour whatsoever," Bayliss said. "He still practises as hard as anyone, if not the hardest in the team.

"He is striking the ball well in the nets, and I wouldn't say necessarily that he is out of form. He'd obviously like to score a few more runs than he has got just lately.

"But, if he is striking the ball well, and he is still motivated to play, then it is more than possible to get those big scores again."

On Root, he added: "Everyone goes through those stages. We all know that Joe is a quality player, and we're more than confident he'll come good very soon."

