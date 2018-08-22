PODCAST: Bob Willis and Mark Butcher ponder England changes on The Cricket Debate

Should Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings keep their places at the top of the order for England?

Bob Willis and Mark Butcher took on the role of England selectors as they discussed the changes they would make to the team for the fourth Test following defeat to India at Trent Bridge on the latest Cricket Debate podcast.

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW HERE.

After England slipped to a 203-run defeat inside three overs of the final day of the third Test, Willis and Butcher discussed the futures of openers Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings, and pondered who should come into the side should Jonny Bairstow not be fit for the next game.

Willis suggested if Dawid Malan was dropped after only one Test of the series, why shouldn't 'walking wicket' Jennings, adding that it would be "a nonsense" if England fielded the same XI at the Ageas Bowl.

England vs India Live on

As for Cook, both agreed he deserves the loyalty of keeping his spot for the rest of summer, but if no big score is forthcoming over the final two Tests then England should say thank you very much to their former captain and move on with new charges at top of order.

With James Vince a rumoured replacement for Bairstow, if unable to prove his fitness in time for the fourth Test, Willis voiced his disapproval at any potential recall for the Hampshire batsman, saying Ian Bell would be his pick, while Butcher said Surrey's Rory Burns would be his, slotting in at No 3.

Also on the show, the panel discussed possible changes to England's bowling attack and whether Sam Curran should return after being dropped at Trent Bridge.

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW HERE.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.

Watch the fourth Test between England and India from 10am on Thursday, August 30 on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.