County Championship: Moeen Ali leads Worcestershire to innings win over Yorkshire

Moeen Ali took six wickets in Yorkshire's second innings in a big Worcestershire win

Moeen Ali added six second innings wickets to his double hundred as Worcestershire thrashed Yorkshire in their Specsavers County Championship Division One clash at Scarborough.

The all-rounder pushed his case for a Test recall as he became only the second Worcestershire player to score a double ton and take five wickets or more in an innings in a Championship match.

Ali (6-49) took two of the four remaining Yorkshire wickets on day four, bowling David Willey (5) before having Matt Fisher (0) caught behind three balls later, to finish with eight in the match as Worcestershire secured victory by an innings and 186 runs.

Dillon Pennington (2-27) took the final two wickets to seal just Worcestershire's second win of the campaign and one that moves them out of the relegation places, for the time being at least, just five points behind Yorkshire. SCORECARD

