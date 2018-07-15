James Vince drafted into England squad for final India ODI

James Vince has been called up to the England squad for the final ODI against India

James Vince has been called up to the England squad for Tuesday's deciding one-day international against India to allow Dawid Malan to play for the Lions.

Hampshire batsman Vince will be at Headingley as a replacement for Malan, who along with Sam Curran has been released to take part in the Lions' four-day game against India A.

Vince has been in fine one-day form in 2018 for Hampshire, ending as the third-highest run scorer in the Royal London One-Day Cup with 527 runs which included two centuries and two fifties.

The Lions team, which includes Test opener Alastair Cook and seamer Chris Woakes, will be skippered by Surrey opener Rory Burns for the match at New Road from Monday.

5:07 A selection of the best bits from the second ODI between England and India at Lord's. A selection of the best bits from the second ODI between England and India at Lord's.

England beat India by 86 runs at Lord's to level the series at 1-1 on Saturday with Joe Root hitting 113, his 12th one-day international century for his country.

Having endured a difficult start to the summer, Root's century was his first since March in any form of cricket and draws him level with Marcus Trescothick as England's record century-maker in ODIs.

The Test skipper shared crucial stands with Eoin Morgan (53) and David Willey (50no) as England posted 322-7.

1:54 England captain Eoin Morgan feels the bowlers performed especially well en-route to their 86-run win over India to level the ODI series. England captain Eoin Morgan feels the bowlers performed especially well en-route to their 86-run win over India to level the ODI series.

Three quick wickets saw India lose all impetus in their chase and they were eventually bowled out for 236, no batsman passing 50 and Liam Plunkett taking 4-46 as England forced a series decider.

Watch the ODI series decider between England and India, at Headingley, live from 12pm on Tuesday on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401).

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.