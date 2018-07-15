James Vince drafted into England squad for final India ODI
Dawid Malan and Sam Curran released to play for England Lions against India A
Last Updated: 15/07/18 1:18pm
James Vince has been called up to the England squad for Tuesday's deciding one-day international against India to allow Dawid Malan to play for the Lions.
Hampshire batsman Vince will be at Headingley as a replacement for Malan, who along with Sam Curran has been released to take part in the Lions' four-day game against India A.
Vince has been in fine one-day form in 2018 for Hampshire, ending as the third-highest run scorer in the Royal London One-Day Cup with 527 runs which included two centuries and two fifties.
The Lions team, which includes Test opener Alastair Cook and seamer Chris Woakes, will be skippered by Surrey opener Rory Burns for the match at New Road from Monday.
England beat India by 86 runs at Lord's to level the series at 1-1 on Saturday with Joe Root hitting 113, his 12th one-day international century for his country.
Having endured a difficult start to the summer, Root's century was his first since March in any form of cricket and draws him level with Marcus Trescothick as England's record century-maker in ODIs.
The Test skipper shared crucial stands with Eoin Morgan (53) and David Willey (50no) as England posted 322-7.
Three quick wickets saw India lose all impetus in their chase and they were eventually bowled out for 236, no batsman passing 50 and Liam Plunkett taking 4-46 as England forced a series decider.
Watch the ODI series decider between England and India, at Headingley, live from 12pm on Tuesday on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401).
Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.