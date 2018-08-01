2005 Ashes thriller at Edgbaston voted as your favourite of England's 999 Tests so far

1:13 With England playing their 1,000th Test,, check out some of the highlights and stats from the previous 999 games With England playing their 1,000th Test,, check out some of the highlights and stats from the previous 999 games

The votes have been cast and counted and we can reveal that your favourite of England's 999 Tests to date is the 2005 Ashes thriller at Edgbaston.

A whopping 42.6 per cent of the votes from the 12 pundit-picked options came for the gripping game in Birmingham 13 years ago, in which Steve Harmison was adjudged to have had last man Michael Kasprowicz caught off the glove as England sealed a frantic two-run win on the fourth day.

The 2015 Ashes Test, in which Stuart Broad took 8-15 in 9.3 overs to skittle Australia for 60, came second in our poll with 18.5 per cent, with the Headingley Ashes fixture of 1981, in which the heroics of Sir Ian Botham and Bob Willis saw England win after following on, third with 15 per cent.

The final results were...

An Edgbaston cracker

England required two wickets on the Sunday to draw level in the series, with Australia clear second favourites needing a further 107 runs with Shane Warne and Brett Lee at the crease and only Kasprowicz in the shed.

However, Warne and Lee put on 45 for the ninth wicket and Lee and Kasprowicz added 59 for the 10th before umpire Billy Bowden gave the latter out caught by Geraint Jones - replays later showing Kasprowicz's hand was off the bat and that the decision was incorrect.

Reflecting on the Test, Sky Sports' Michael Atherton said: "I don't normally get nervous commentating because you just want to see good cricket.

A jubilant Steve Harmison celebrates the wicket of Michael Kasprowicz

"But, that morning, I remember striding round the commentary box at the back, biting my fingernails and hoping England would get home because had they not, the Ashes were gone really after the loss at [in the first Test].

"It was a very nerve-racking time - I wish I'd been playing, but there you go, I was a long time retired by then - and then there was that dramatic end."

Watch the 1,000th England men's Test as they play India in the first Test at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event NOW!

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.