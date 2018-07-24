Australia's Glenn Maxwell 'shocked' by links to allegations of spot-fixing in Al Jazeera documentary

Glenn Maxwell is 'hurt' and 'shocked' at being linked to spot-fixing in an Al Jazeera documentary

Glenn Maxwell says he is "shocked" and "hurt" at being linked to allegations of spot-fixing in an Al Jazeera documentary.

The film alleged that Australian players were involved in spot-fixing during the Ranchi Test against India in March 2017, a game in which Maxwell scored his first, and so far only, Test century.

The 29-year-old - who has played seven Tests, 84 ODIs and 49 T20 internationals for his country - was not named in the investigation but match footage indicated he was one of two Australian players accused.

"I was shocked. I was a bit hurt by it as well," Maxwell told Melbourne station SEN Radio. "To have these allegations about your involvement in a game where you've only got happy memories, great memories.

"I still remember the feeling after hugging Steve Smith after getting my maiden Test hundred. To have that tarnished by these allegations was pretty devastating. Obviously there's absolutely no truth to it whatsoever.

"It was 100% unfair, to tarnish one of the best moments of my career was pretty brutal. The only thing they could have done worse was tarnish that [2015] World Cup win. They're two of the best moments of my career.

"I'd just finally got back in the Test side - I'd worked my absolute backside off - [so] to say I'd do anything to ruin that would be absolutely ridiculous.

Maxwell in action for Australia in this summer's ODI series against England

"They didn't mention any specific names but did basically say the time of the game, which was my involvement.

"You could see it was the gear that I was using, and there wasn't anyone else using that gear in that game. That was certainly very hard to take."

Maxwell also said that he has reported anything potentially "untoward" during his stints in Twenty20 leagues around the world.

"I've been very honest with [anti-corruption officers] the whole way through with the IPL," Maxwell added.

"If I've ever seen anything untoward I always sat down with them, had a long coffee and just talked about everything to make sure nothing ever, ever comes back to me.

"If there's anything slightly amiss, I always give them a call and make sure they have every bit of evidence they can possibly have. There's some things you see in the game of cricket where you're always just a little bit unsure."