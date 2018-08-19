Mitchell Johnson retires from all forms of cricket

Mitchell Johnson has called a day on his playing career

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has retired from all forms of cricket after saying his body was "starting to shut down".

His decision comes almost three years after he stepped down from the international game.

The 36-year-old quit Twenty20 Big Bash League (BBL) team the Perth Scorchers last month, but had not ruled out playing in the Indian Premier League or other domestic T20 competitions.

England fans will remember Mitchell's performance in the 2013-14 Ashes series which Australia won 5-0. With 37 wickets and three man-of-the-match awards, he was player of the series.

"It's over. I've bowled my final ball. Taken my final wicket. Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket," Johnson wrote for the Perth Now news website.

Johnson played 73 Tests for Australia taking 313 wickets

"I had hoped to continue playing in various Twenty20 competitions around the world until perhaps the middle of next year. But the fact is my body is starting to shut down."

Johnson said he experienced back problems during this year's IPL and "that was probably a sign that it was time to move on".

"I'm ready to break clear of playing cricket and move on to the next period of my life," he added.

"If I can't play at 100 per cent then I can't give my best to the team. And for me it's always been about the team."

Denis Lillee says Johnson was a 'once in a generation' bowler

Johnson said he would consider channelling his "competitive edge" into a coaching or mentoring role in the future.

Renowned for his ferocious pace, Johnson announced his retirement from international cricket during the Test series against New Zealand in Perth in November 2015, saying he had lost the hunger to play the long form of the game.

From the coastal Queensland city of Townsville, Johnson made his first-class debut with the state in 2001 before getting his start in the Test team in 2007.

Johnson played for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash

His best haul was 8-61 against South Africa, at the WACA in 2008.

Described by long-time mentor Dennis Lillee as a "once in a generation" bowler, the former ICC Cricketer of the Year played 73 Tests for Australia, claiming 313 wickets.

He also claimed 239 wickets in 153 one-day internationals, and 38 wickets in 30 T20 internationals for Australia.

Johnson joined the Scorchers following his retirement from international cricket. In the IPL, he had stints with the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab.