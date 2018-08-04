Virat Kohli says his century was his second best as it was in a losing cause

Virat Kohli has said his first innings 149 was the second-best century in his Test career, as it proved to be in a losing cause.

The Indian captain was dismissed lbw by Ben Stokes for 51 on day four at Edgbaston as England sealed a 31-run victory over the visitors.

And, Kohli - who matched former captain Sachin Tendulkar by scoring a hundred and a half-century in the same match on a sixth occasion - said his first innings score was second only to the 141 he scored in the fourth innings against Australia at Adelaide in 2014.

"From a team perspective it was probably the second best," he told Ian Ward on Sky Sports cricket. "After the second innings in Adelaide and it is one that I will fondly remember, if we had won it would have No 1.

"It was hard work and when you're able to take your team close to the first innings total of a home side it always feels good."

In an absorbing Test, the game swung in favour of both sides from session to session as England pulled off a classic win in their 1,000th match in the longest format of cricket.

There is no hiding from this game, when you step out on to the field whatever you're feeling inside comes out in no time. We have to positive, fearless and enjoy our cricket. Virat Kohli

Despite seeing his side lose before lunch on the fourth day, Kohli felt the match showed the quality of Test cricket and has set the standard for the remaining four games in the series.

And, the 29-year-old added that red-ball cricket remains his and the No.1 Test teams most loved format.

"It's the favourite format for me," Kohli said. "It's the best format in cricket and we absolutely love playing Test cricket.

"There is nothing like testing yourself out through the course of five days against top quality opposition and I'm sure every player playing Test cricket will vouch for that as well.

"It was a great game of cricket, great for everyone watching in the stadium, on television and we like to be involved in such an exciting Test match. It is going to be exciting to watch and enjoy Test cricket over the next few weeks."

Although Kohli was able to pick out the positives in teams fightback over the course of the match, having seen India slip to 182-8 in their first innings, he believes the visitors' top-order batsmen need to apply themselves better.

"A couple of times when we made comebacks into the game I thought that we showed character but a team like England will not allow you to do that every day," he said.

"We definitely could have applied ourselves better with the bat but I'm proud of the fight we showed and it has definitely set up the series nicely.

"There is a lot to learn from the lower order, in the first innings Ishant (Sharma) and Umesh (Yadav) getting stuck in there and they both showed character today so those kinds things make you feel as top order batsmen we need to apply ourselves better."

