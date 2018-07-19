QUIZ: How much do you remember of England's white-ball summer?

Eoin Morgan's men won nine of their 13 white-ball fixtures this summer

England have parked their coloured kits for the summer with a Test series against India now their focus - but we're not letting you move on just yet!

Test how much you remember of England's 13 white-ball fixtures over the last few months - one against Scotland and six apiece against Australia and India - with Benedict Bermange's quiz.

Our resident statistician has posers on ever-presents, catches, runs, records, sunsets and more in his latest 12-question challenge - are you knowledgeable enough to take it on? If so, click below...

Don't miss England's five Tests against India live on Sky Sports, beginning with the opener, at Edgbaston, from 10am on Wednesday, August 1.

India named their squad for the first three fixtures on Wednesday, with wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav called up after foxing England during the Twenty20 and one-day internationals over the last few weeks.

