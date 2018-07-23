Adam and Simon Yates sign new two-year deals with Mitchelton-Scott

Simon Yates wore the leader's pink jersey for 13 days at this year's Giro d'Italia

Adam and Simon Yates have signed new two-year contracts to stay with Mitchelton-Scott, the Australian team have announced.

The 25-year-old twins turned professional with the team in 2014 and have opted to stay despite considerable interest from rival squads.

Simon had an outstanding performance in this year's Giro d'Italia, where he wore the leader's pink jersey for 13 days, while both riders have previously won the young riders' classification in the Tour de France - Adam in 2016 and Simon in 2017.

"I'm really pleased to stay with Mitchelton-Scott for another two seasons," said Simon.

"As I have said all along, this was never a decision about money, this is about winning bike races.

Simon Yates won the young riders' classification in the 2017 Tour de France

"This team has believed in us from the beginning and given us opportunities to ride as leaders in key races from a young age.

"We have clear ambitions together from the beginning and we have achieved a lot, but we are all hungry for more. I believe more than ever we can podium or win a Grand Tour."

Adam shared his brother's sentiment: "It's the best option, not just for me but for Simon.

"We've been with the team from the beginning, we've had a great success and the team has supported us every step of the way so there's no reason to change and we are both really happy to stay.

Adam Yates achieved the same white jersey success the year before his twin brother

"We've already achieved some great results, we've both won the white jersey at the Tour and won a lot of races along the way. The team is still focused on riding for the GC and we will continue to do that.

"Hopefully we can take the Grand Tour victory that the team want, and that we want. We just have to keep working and it's going to happen."

The announcement was made on the second rest day of the Tour de France, where Adam has slipped out of contention in the general classification after struggling with dehydration in the Alps. He will go into the final week of the race targeting individual stages in the Pyrenees.