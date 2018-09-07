Cycling News

Jesus Herrada opens gap on Simon Yates at Vuelta a Espana

Last Updated: 07/09/18 5:18pm

Simon Yates surrendered the overall lead on Thursday after stage 12

Oscar Rodriguez won the 13th stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday as Britain's Simon Yates trails leader Jesus Herrada for the red jersey.

Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) had been wearing the red jersey since stage nine but surrendered the overall lead on Thursday after stage 12 as Herrada (Cofidis) opened a 22-second gap - which has now increased to 1m 42s after Friday's action.

Poland's Rafal Majka (Bora) and Belgian Dylan Teuns (BMC) completed the podium after seeing Spain's Rodriguez (Euskadi) ride away from their leading group inside the final kilometre of the climb to La Camperona.

Saturday's 14th stage will be the second of three consecutive days in the mountains.

