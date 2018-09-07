Double Olympic champion Kristina Vogel paralysed after cycling crash

Kristina Vogel won gold at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in London and Rio

German track cyclist Kristina Vogel has been paralysed due to back injuries she sustained after crashing in training in June.

The two-time Olympic champion told Der Spiegel magazine: "No matter how you dress it up, I can't walk anymore."

Vogel, an 11-time world champion, suffered a severe spinal injury after crashing onto a concrete track following a high-speed collision with another cyclist on June 26, when she was training for the German Grand Prix in the eastern city of Cottbus.

Vogel also had a serious accident in May 2009, when she was knocked off her bike by a vehicle. She suffered severe injuries and was placed in an artificial coma for two days.

She returned three years later to win the team sprint for Germany with Miriam Welte at the 2012 London Olympics.

Vogel became the first German to win Olympic gold in the sprint in Rio four years later despite a broken saddle.