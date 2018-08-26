Race Control is moving: Watch Sky F1 on your mobile phone

We have some news of our own...

What is happening?

We will be moving the home of Race Control to our newer, better Sky Sports app, which works on all devices.

The new app is available via the App store and will include F1 Race Control from this weekend's Italian GP.

iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store

Why is Race Control moving home?

We're moving so that the Race Control service currently only available on ipads can also be experienced - and enjoyed! - on more devices, including your iPhone, iPad, Android phone and tablet.

So the big message is…?

Watching Sky F1 on your phone is about to become a whole lot better and easier. Spread the word!

When will this happen?

The new Race Control will be available on the Sky Sports app and mobile phones from the Italian GP.

What is Race Control?

Race Control is the Digital version of the Sky Sports F1 channel with goodies attached: in addition to providing a live stream of the Sky F1 channel during race weekends, users can also access the pit lane channel, onboard cameras, live data, and videos of on-track highlights.

In other words, it's up to you whether you want to enjoy Race Control for its enhanced features, or as a second-screen experience, or use it for a live stream of Sky F1 when you're out and about.

Get Sky Sports F1 - the home of every race weekend LIVE in 2018.

What devices can I watch Race Control on?

You can enjoy the action on your iPhone, iPad, Android Phone or tablet.

I'm a Sky Sports for iPad user who already uses Race Control. Where do l go now?

Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store and uninstall the Sky Sports for iPad app.

Do l need to update my mobile phone to access Race Control?

No, just make sure you have the Sky Sports app installed on your device. So long as your phone is set to automatically update, Race Control will appear when this weekend's action at the Italian GP begins.

I'm a Sky Sports customer but don't have the Sky Sports app. Where do I get it?

You don't have to be a subscriber to download the Sky Sports app from the App Store - although only Sky F1 subscribers can access Race Control.

But Sky Sports subscribers and non-subscribers can also then create a Sky login to enable you to choose your favourite sports, teams, stars and experts, receive notifications for breaking news and your favourite sports.

I'm a Sky Sports customer with the Sky Sports app. Will I be logged in automatically?

Not the first time you launch the app, but you'll stay logged in each time you open it. It's really simple to log in using your Sky username and password and it means you can watch Sky Sports channels, F1 Race Control, Premier League clips, choose your favourite sports, teams, stars and experts, receive notifications for breaking news and your favourite sports.

I can't remember my Sky Sports iD. How do l find it?

Just follow the 'Forgotten username or password?' links on the log-in prompt to retrieve or reset your details.

Will Race Control only be available for Sky Sports F1 customers?

Yes, Race Control is exclusively available to Sky Sports F1 customers.

What network mode strength will be required?

Race Control will play with whatever connection the user has. But the stronger the connection, the better quality of the Race Control streams.

Will I still be able to watch Sky F1 on the Red Button and Sky Go?

Yes. Sky F1 will still be available on Sky Go and our Red Button service, accessed via your TV screens, will be similarly unaffected.

Can I stream the race in the EU?

Yes! As a Sky customer, you can watch Race Control throughout the EU using your device. To view in the EU, you don't need to do anything differently, there are no additional steps or requirements, simply watch the action as you would when at home.

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.

Got a question about Race Control? Comment below to get involved, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.