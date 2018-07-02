The Formula 1 Gossip column

Hamilton 'could continue for five more years'

He has yet to sign his new Mercedes contract, but Toto Wolff believes Lewis Hamilton could continue in F1 for up to five years at the top level should he wish to do so.

"In my opinion, he is 33 years old now and I think he has another five very good years in him," Toto Wolff told the British press. "That is what the statistics say,"

But would Hamilton, who has already been at Mercedes for five years, continue to race in silver beyond 2020? "I am open-minded," added Wolff. "If in two years time we still feel the same about each other, have trust, I think it will be clear that we continue." (Full story - external site)

Hamilton surprises Silverstone crowd

Lewis Hamilton cemented his bond with the British GP crowd on Saturday night when the Mercedes driver paid a surprise visit to the race volunteers' campsite.

Hamilton, whose visit was captured on social media, personally delivered 2000 beers and 1000 snack boxes for the circuit marshals and helpers.

"Hey, I've come round for the BBQ!" Just a normal evening at the track with the boys... 😃@LewisHamilton dropped by the @SilverstoneUK volunteer campsite to show his appreciation for the amazing work they do over the #BritishGP weekend... pic.twitter.com/piVVrufhlY — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) July 7, 2018

Vettel wishes England well in World Cup clash

He may be out to beat England's Lewis Hamilton in the latest leg of F1's world championship fight at the British GP, but Sebastian Vettel has wished the nation's football team well in Saturday evening's Word Cup quarter final clash with Sweden.

The German driver and his Italian-based team have had little to cheer in either World Cup qualification (2006 champions Italy failed to qualify) and the Group stages (reigning champions Germany finished bottom of their group) but Vettel has offered his best wishes to England ahead of Saturday's match.

"The Italians haven't [enjoyed it], they weren't there, and we were kicked out straight away," he told Sky Sports News.

"I hope England goes far and I mean it because obviously the last World Cups, many of them haven't been very good for you guys.. I don't think you have anything to fear if it goes to penalties either, so we'll see.

"Obviously we have a clear head to focus on racing, but I guess it's a shame for both Italy and Germany that we're not there anymore."

Changes coming at Williams

Changes are coming at the Williams in the wake of their horrible start to the 2018 season, team boss Claire Williams has confirmed.

"Of course in order to effect change you need to make some hard decisions and we're going through that process at the moment," said Williams.

"We're undertaking a full evaluation of our internal structures and processes at the moment" (Full story)

No 'for sale' sign at Force India

Force India team principal Vijay Mallya has played down claims the team are up for sale.

Mallya remains Force India team principal but recently stood down as a director of the Silverstone outfit as he continues to fight an extradition order from the Indian government,

Rumours have swirled for months that Force India will be sold, but Mallya, appearing at the British GP, said: "I'm sure you will not see anybody in Force India, or indeed myself, walk around with a 'For Sale' sign.

"And as far as all these rumours are concerned, and all the statements that keep appearing in the media, all I can say is if there is a credible offer with cash on the table, I will be the first one to discuss with my shareholders, see what they feel, and if, in the unlikely event we wish to sell the team, if there's an offer that we cannot refuse, I will be the first one to announce it. Until then, speculation remains speculation."

Alonso: I don't run McLaren

Significant change at McLaren in the build-up to the British GP with Eric Boullier leaving and Gil de Ferran joining in a new sporting director role as part of a wider technical shake-up at Woking.

But Fernando Alonso, the team's lead driver, has heavily downplayed claims that the shake-up was influenced by his views.

"I just drive cars. If Zak [Brown] thinks that there all the people now doing different joins in the team it's because he thinks it's the best thing to do," said Alonso at Silverstone.

"I trust 100 per cent Zak. I trusted Eric 100 per cent. I always trust always the bosses because they have the ones which have all the information.

"I was not consulted, I was informed about all the changes and all the new possibilities. Stoffel had been informed. Obviously I had more experience with Andrea than Zak, who only knows Andrea [Stella] for one year, and he wanted my opinion and how I see Gil and things like that.

"But he knows Gil for 20 years and I know Gil for one year, so he knows much more than me in terms of what possibilities and what scenarios that may make Gil come in to play."

Raikkonen not surprised Ferrari didn't switch order

Ferrari's decision not to switch Kimi Raikkonen and championship-leading team-mate Sebastian Vettel's order in the closing stages of the Austrian GP when running second and third certainly didn't surprise the Iceman.

"We have very clear rules and that's what we go by since I've been in this team," explained Kimi. "We know what will happen when and if it comes to that it's very normal for us. At a certain point it's always going to happen and that's more than fair. But right now it's not the time yet."

FORE...Poulter and Stroll off target

3:21 Ian Poulter takes on Williams F1 driver Lance Stroll - but who can chip it closer to the brake marker board? Actually who can keep it within the circuit? Ian Poulter takes on Williams F1 driver Lance Stroll - but who can chip it closer to the brake marker board? Actually who can keep it within the circuit?

Grosjean wants Haas stay

Fresh from scoring his first points of the season in Austria, Romain Grosjean says he wants to stay with Haas in 2019 - and is confident the team want to keep him.

The Frenchman has endured a frustrating season so far and his contract expires at the end of the year.

"I would like to continue with Haas," he told Sky Sports News at Silverstone. "The adventure is not yet over.

"When I joined I knew it would be a long time before we reach where we wanted, but so far we've done everything we wanted every year and the third year is going super well.

"I know the team has got a bright future if we keep working the way we do so I'd be very happy to stay with the team and I think they're quite happy with me, so we'll see."

Haas promise to be bold in midfield race

On the back of the best-ever race with fourth and fifth places at the Austrian GP, Haas believe they should be bold and set their sights on Renault in the Constructors' Championship after edging ahead of McLaren and Force India after nine races.

"We have to. Why would we sit here and they we want to just come fifth?" said team boss Guenther Steiner. "You always have to try to go what is possible. This is done with respect, this is not arrogance, but you need to try and go for fourth because they are 13 points in front of us and it can be done. It can also not be done, but the aim is to go for it.

"For the team it would be a big achievement - a team in its third year finishing fourth. Even fifth is a big achievement. The difficulty then comes to repeat it, where do you go from there? But I'll cross that bridge when we come fourth!"

'Ricciardo has to stay at Red Bull'

Daniel Ricciardo's decision on his F1 future? It's an easy one now there aren't seats up for grabs at Mercedes and Ferrari, according to fellow Australian and two-time British GP winner Mark Webber.

"He's got to stay at Red Bull," Webber told Sky Sports News. "I don't think it;s a big decision now. It was with the other seats in play, but it looks like they're not.

"He's got to steady the ship for a while and then go from there after that."

Brown opens up on Boullier exit

Force India drivers on future

The names of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon are again likely to be mentioned in the driver market rumour mill the closer F1 gets to 2019, but will they each be happy to stay at Force India?

They're been speaking to Sky Sports News:

Perez: "I think this team has a lot of potential. I've been here five years and we've had an incredible amount of success. The last two years we were the best of the rest and we have the possibility to do so this year. Right now we're not having the best time competitive-wise, but I fully believe in this team and would be happy to stay for longer here."

Ocon: "So far I'm happy with my position in Force India. It's been a dream working with this team, we have a really good relationship with everyone working at the factory, and I'm very happy to be here. Totally dedicated to this year already, so we will see the future later."

Alonso-backed changes at McLaren?

The changes at McLaren following Eric Boullier's departure - notably promotions of Andrea Stella and Gil de Ferran - suggest a strong Fernando Alonso influence. — Mark Hughes (@SportmphMark) July 4, 2018

Ricciardo set for Red Bull stay, says Horner

Red Bull are confident Daniel Ricciardo is now almost-certain to stay with the team beyond the end of this season - unless Lewis Hamilton throws a dramatic curveball into the driver market and announces his retirement.

"We've now got to the point where there is a desire from both sides to continue the relationship," team boss Christian Horner was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"So it's just a matter of now really going through the detail and coming to a conclusion which will certainly be done prior to the summer break."

Horner added: "Hopefully, the rest of it becomes a formality, unless Lewis announces his retirement at the British Grand Prix this weekend." (Full story - external site)

Earlier start for F1 2019?

The Australian GP has revealed its event has been handed a provisional date of March 14-17 for next year's season-opening round in Melbourne, one week earlier than 2018.

Neither F1 nor the FIA have yet published a draft calendar for next season, amid fresh rumours over the future of the German GP and the prospective new event on the streets of Miami.

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.