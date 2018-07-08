British GP: Lewis Hamilton chasing record Silverstone win from pole

Lewis Hamilton stands on the brink of more F1 records in Sunday's British GP as he goes in search of an unprecedented sixth victory at his home race.

Having set a new record of six British pole positions on Saturday after pipping title rival Sebastian Vettel in a nail-biting end to qualifying, Hamilton could beat two long-standing records and match one more if he wins Sunday's race from the front of the grid.

If Hamilton wins Sunday's British GP, he would:

Become the first driver to win the race six times

Become the first driver to win the race five years in succession

Equal Ayrton Senna's record of five wins in succession at the same grand prix

Be guaranteed to take back over the lead of the Drivers' Championship from Vettel

Hamilton currently shares the record for the most British GP wins with Jim Clark and Alain Prost, while Clark is also the only other driver to win the event four years in a row.

But it's Brazilian great Senna who holds the outright F1 record for the most wins in a row at the same grand prix. The three-time world champion, Hamilton's idol as a child, famously won the Monaco GP five times on the bounce between 1989 and 1993.

But Hamilton is taking nothing for granted ahead of the race having out-qualified Vettel by just four hundredths of a second.

"They've brought a serious upgrade," Hamilton said of Ferrari's improved performance this weekend.

He added: "I definitely think it's going to be physically tougher and more intense, being that we're so close as well.

"It's not going to be a case of either of us pulling a big gap, it's going to be close all the way. It's going to be one of the toughest."

This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of Hamiton's maiden Silverstone success, when he tamed atrocious wet conditions to win by more than a minute during his title-winning year at McLaren.

But of pole position number 76 in his F1 career this weekend, an emotional Hamilton reflected: "It's such a technical circuit and such a tricky circuit and to really position the car in the right place and get the maximum from the tyres it took everything from me to get it.

"I knew we were up against it but to really put together the laps was the hardest I can remember it being."

