German GP: Lewis Hamilton out of qualifying after suffering Mercedes car failure

Lewis Hamilton suffered a major blow to his championship hopes at the German GP after being forced out of qualifying with a hydraulic issue.

The car failure means the reigning world champion, eight points behind Sebastian Vettel in the 2018 standings, is set to start Sunday's race from 14th on the grid, 13 places behind his pole-sitting title rival.

Hamilton posted a fast enough time to make it through the first segment of qualifying but towards the end of Q1 he reported that he could not change gear.

Vettel on pole, Hamilton on his knees

After the Mercedes team told him to stop, there were dramatic scenes as Hamilton tried to push his car back to the pits.

But Hamilton cut a forlorn figure by the side of his W09 when he finally realised that his qualifying hopes were over.

"I've never seen body language like this from Lewis," said Sky F1 pundit and Hamilton's former team-mate Nico Rosberg. "This is a huge setback."

Mercedes confirmed the stoppage was because of a loss of hydraulic pressure, which they say came after Hamilton ran wide on a previous lap.

The issue was that we seemed to have damaged a bit of the car jumping over a kerb and that caused a hydraulic leak," said team boss Toto Wolff.

Lewis Hamilton on his disastrous qualifying

On pushing the car

"I didn't really understand exactly what had happened so in my mind I was thinking get the car back to the track, but they asked me to turn the car off. I jumped out and wanted to push it back but it was so far to go.

"I saw there was leaking oil and I knew that I had to stop and let them put the car away somewhere. I have the will to not want to give up, I just want to keep pushing."

On what caused the damage

"You use the kerb the same every lap. Just before the kerb I think the steering broke so I think that's the issue."

On if he thinks he can recover in the race from 14th

"Not really. This is one of the worst tracks for overtaking, so I'll do what I can from there."

