Ferrari's power surge stumps rivals

Ferrari's power surge has stumped their F1 rivals with the Scuderia's engine upgrade worth around a third of a second - reckoned to be the equivalent of two years of development work.

"They're very, very quick on the straights which I find really interesting because they've not had a new engine, but all of a sudden they've got a lot more power," Mercedes' world champion Lewis Hamilton said after Friday practice at Hockenheim.

On Saturday, Sebastian Vettel claimed pole position for Ferrari by two tenths of a second over Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

For the first time in F1 hybrid's era, Ferrari rather than Mercedes currently possess F1's strongest engine - an upgrade which has powered the Scuderia to the top of both championships and propelled customers Sauber and Haas up the field.

"There is a lot of head scratching going on. Ferrari have found something awesome," 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg told Sky F1 during coverage of qualifying for the German GP.

Ferrari's unique twin-battery system was investigated around the Monaco GP weekend before cleared by the FIA, the sport's governing body.

But it's the size and speed which Ferrari has powered up since Monte Carlo, culminating in their first win at Silverstone in a decade, which has wrong-footed their rivals.

"People are telling me that this is the equivalent of two years development on the power unit, they've found something magical," Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle revealed. "And now I'm hearing it's not actually part of the battery or electrical system at all, it's something else they've found.

"Other teams don't know what it's about, therefore they can't replicate it, but all the Ferrari power units seem to be going very well. Ferrari have stolen the march somewhere in the amount of power they deliver at the racetrack.

"It's worth around a third of a second a lap, which in a Formula 1 car goes an awful long way."

The Italian perspective on Ferrari's year of promise

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff also admitted the world champions had been caught by surprise by Ferrari's surge.

"They brought a step up after Monaco," said Wolff. "From Canada onwards it's been a tremendous increase in power for qualifying and the start of the race. Credit to them because it's a big game changer.

"If we knew we would do the same. Our brains are spinning to try to understand.

"The largest power we see is acceleration out of corners. It's not at the end of the straights but particularly in mid-speed corners. This is where they have done a good job."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner added: "They are doing a great job. Their engine is now the benchmark."

