McLaren suffer new low with double Q1 exit at Belgian GP

Fernando Alonso says he felt no disappointment at McLaren's Q1 exit in Belgian GP qualifying as the team's elimination was "the place we belong".

Both Alonso and team-mate Vandoorne failed to progress past the first round of qualifying, with the result McLaren's worst of an increasingly-concerning season.

But Alonso, who is leaving F1 at the end of 2018, insisted: "It was a very good day at the office."

The Spaniard continued: "It's not frustrating, this is the place we belong to be. This is what we expect here.

"We knew this was a tough circuit for our package. And we know that Monza will be tough next weekend.

"The lap was enjoyable. Everything feels good and then you cross the line and there are 16 cars in front of you."

For Vandoorne, behind Alonso in every qualifying session this year, the added pain was his slump to the foot of the field at his home race.

Even an attempted tow, designed to give their cars a pace boost along the straights, did not provide any release.

"There was no surprise," said Vandoorne. "The general performance explains pretty much everything.

"It's a home grand prix and it's a real shame to not have better machinery. We tried to play every card and we didn't progress anything more. It's been a difficult weekend. We haven't had any performance at all."

Belgian GP Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:58.179 2) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.726 3) Esteban Ocon Force India +3.672 4) Sergio Perez Force India +3.715 5) Romain Grosjean Haas +3.943 6) Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari +4.492 7) Max Verstappen Red Bull +4.590 8) Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull +4.760 9) Kevin Magnussen Haas +6.754 10) Valtteri Bottas* Mercedes No time set Knocked out in Q2 11) Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:43.844 12) Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:43.865 13) Charles Leclerc Sauber 1:44.062 14) Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:44.301 15) Nico Hulkenberg* Renault No time set Knocked out in Q1 16) Carlos Sainz Renault 1:44.489 17) Fernando Alonso McLaren 1:44.917 18) Sergey Sirotkin Williams 1:44.998 19) Lance Stroll Williams 1:45.134 20) Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:45.307 *Grid penalties

