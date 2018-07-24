Tiger Woods' seven major near misses since US Open win in 2008

It has been 10 years since Tiger Woods last won a major at the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines, but he came close once again at The 147th Open.

Woods has suffered an injury-blighted decade, but he was back among the title contenders at Carnoustie as he added to his list of near misses in his bid for a 15th major victory.

We take a look at the seven here...

2009 PGA Championship, Hazeltine

Woods was either in the lead or tied for the lead heading into the final day of every single one of his 14 major wins, and this was the only time he has led after 54 holes and not won.

Woods was two shots clear heading into the Sunday at Hazeltine, but he laboured around the final 18 as Yang Yong-eun stormed to victory. Woods made five bogeys and just two birdies in a round of 75, while Yang's 70, including an eagle on the 14th, saw him storm to victory.

Woods has not finished in the top 10 at the PGA Championship since and has failed to even make the cut since 2013.

2010 Masters

Woods had won the Masters on four previous occasions and recorded six other top-10 finishes, but he had never shot a first round under 70 until 2010, where an opening 68 saw him just two shots off the lead on the opening day.

He failed to really capitalise on that strong start, however, as he followed it up with two rounds of 70 to leave himself four shots off leader Lee Westwood heading into the final round.

And three bogeys in the opening five holes on the Sunday effectively ended his chances, even though two eagles later on saw him finish 11 under for the tournament, five off winner Phil Mickelson.

2010 US Open, Pebble Beach

Woods struggled through the two opening rounds at Pebble Beach as he carded a 74 and 72 to head into the weekend four over par.

A storming 66, however, put him right back into contention as he started the fourth day five shots off leader Dustin Johnson.

Johnson would make an 82 on the Sunday to slip right out of contention, but Woods failed to capitalise as he could only make a 75 himself to finish three shots behind winner Graeme McDowell.

2011 Masters

Woods could not get in the 60s in his opening round for a second year in a row at Augusta, but a strong second day showing of 66 left him seven under, three off leader Rory McIlroy.

Woods failed to maintain that form on the Saturday, though, as his two-over 74 left him seven off the Northern Irishman. McIlroy, however, imploded on the final day and allowed the chasing pack back in.

Woods shot 31 on the front nine to take a tie for the lead, but a bogey on the 12th saw him slip away and he could not keep pace with those around him as he eventually finished four shots off winner Charl Schwartzel in a tie for fourth.

2012 Open Championship, Royal Lytham & St Annes

Woods had not really challenged at The Open since his last success in it in 2006, but two opening rounds of 67 would immediately put him in contention at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

He started day three four shots off the lead but could only manage par to slip five off Adam Scott heading into the final day.

Scott would go on to struggle on the Sunday which allowed Ernie Els to sneak in from a shot behind Woods to claim the Claret Jug on seven under. Woods finished three over on the final day, tied for third and four shots behind Els. Yet again another poor final round, including a double bogey on the sixth, had let him down.

2013 Masters

Woods finished tied for 40th at the 2012 Masters, his lowest Augusta finish since 2012, but bounced back strongly 12 months later.

A 70, 73 and 70 left him three under heading into the final day, four shots off leader Angel Cabrera, but a poor front nine on the Sunday meant Woods had a mountain to climb.

He responded well on the back nine with three birdies but a five-under finish meant he was four shots off Adam Scott and Angel Cabrera in a tie for fourth, with the Australian going on to win the play-off.

2018 Open Championship, Carnoustie

Woods was making his first appearance in The Open since 2015 after returning to action in the autumn of 2017 following two years blighted by back problems and made a solid start by shooting level-par 71s in the opening two rounds.

He then set Carnoustie alight with a five-under 66 in the third round to put himself four shots off the lead going into the final day.

A remarkable victory seemed on the cards on the Sunday when Woods, now 42, held the outright lead after turning in 34 following two birdies on the front nine. But, it was not to be, as his challenge was derailed by a double-bogey at the 11th and a bogey at the 12th and, despite a birdie at the 14th, he had to settle for another level-par 71 which left him three shots behind the winner Francesco Molinari.