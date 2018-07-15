Open countdown, four days to go: Damon Hill gets lesson from Claude Harmon

Damon Hill swaps the track for the range as we continue our top 10 moments from last year's Open Zone at Royal Birkdale.

Hill was at Royal Birkdale for the final round of The 146th Open, where he took time out of his day to demonstrate the state of his golf game.

The Sky Sports pundit is regularly seen playing in celebrity Pro-Am events, but how does his game compare to the professionals?

Hill is also a regular at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

The 13-handicapper had plenty of questions to ask expert coach Claude Harmon when he headed in to the studio, before being given the chance of putting his new guidance into practice.

Hill spent time flushing irons in front of large crowds and moving the ball different shapes off the tee, before being handed a variety of challenges on the putting green and in the bunker.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see Damon Hill's golfing masterclass during last year's Open Zone

