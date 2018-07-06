Russell Knox almost hits player with apple throw at Irish Open

1:03 Russell Knox had a comical incident with an apple during the second round of the Irish Open Russell Knox had a comical incident with an apple during the second round of the Irish Open

Russell Knox continued his upturn in form during the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, although showed his throwing skills do not replicate his on-course talents.

The Scot, who secured qualification for The Open with a joint runner-up finish at the Open de France last week, posted a three-under 69 at Ballyliffin to get within three strokes of morning clubhouse leader Joakim Lagergren.

Knox is chasing a first worldwide victory since 2016

Knox mixed five birdies with two bogeys to get to four under for the week in Northern Ireland, but it was an incident at the par-four third which generated the highlight of his round.

The world No 87 was eating an apple on his way to the green and tried to casually toss the remaining core out in to the thick grass, only for his throw to backfire spectacularly and almost hit one of his playing partners!

