Edoardo Molinari fires hole-in-one at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Last Updated: 06/07/18 11:17pm
Edoardo Molinari fires a hole-in-one during the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
Edoardo Molinari suffered an early exit from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, despite a moment of brilliance during his second round at Ballyliffin.

A week on from his younger brother Francesco storming to a maiden PGA Tour title at the Quicken Loans National, the elder sibling also had something to celebrate after a stunning hole-in-one.

The Italian recovered from an opening-round 76 by posting back-to-back birdies from the fourth on Friday afternoon, only to receive one of the largest cheers of the day by holing his tee shot at the par-three 14th.

Molinari posted a two-under 70 on Friday
Although the former Ryder Cup star's ace took him back inside the cut mark, a final-hole double-bogey saw the 37-year-old post a two-under 70 and miss the cut by a stroke.

Click on the video above to see Molinari's hole-in-one!

