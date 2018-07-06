Edoardo Molinari fires hole-in-one at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 06/07/18 11:17pm
Edoardo Molinari suffered an early exit from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, despite a moment of brilliance during his second round at Ballyliffin.
A week on from his younger brother Francesco storming to a maiden PGA Tour title at the Quicken Loans National, the elder sibling also had something to celebrate after a stunning hole-in-one.
The Italian recovered from an opening-round 76 by posting back-to-back birdies from the fourth on Friday afternoon, only to receive one of the largest cheers of the day by holing his tee shot at the par-three 14th.
Although the former Ryder Cup star's ace took him back inside the cut mark, a final-hole double-bogey saw the 37-year-old post a two-under 70 and miss the cut by a stroke.
Click on the video above to see Molinari's hole-in-one!
Live European Tour Golf
July 7, 2018, 12:30pm
Live on
Watch the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.