Jon Rahm among players to take on crossbar challenge at Irish Open

Jon Rahm was among the European Tour stars to go head to head in a special crossbar challenge at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

With the World Cup at the quarter-final stage, four golfers in action in Ballyliffin put their cross-sport skills to the test as they tried to hit the crossbar with a golf ball from 150 yards.

Rahm led the Spanish contingent and Matt Wallace represented England, while Marcel Siem played with a Germany shirt on and Alexander Levy flying the flag with France.

All four players had multiple shots to try and hit the target, with international bragging rights up for grabs for the golfer to be able to hit the tough target.

Could any player complete the task? Click on the video above to find out!

Watch the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.