Kelly Kraft holds one-shot lead at halfway stage of The Greenbrier

Kelly Kraft bolstered his hopes of a maiden PGA Tour title by taking a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Greenbrier.

The 31-year-old birdied three of his final six holes to post a seven-under 63 in West Virginia, moving him narrowly ahead of Anirban Lahiri and overnight leader Webb Simpson.

Jason Kokrak sits two strokes off the pace in fourth ahead of Harold Varner III and Whee Kim, with defending champion Xander Schauffele in the group five off the lead at the halfway stage.

"I've kind of changed my attitude a little bit starting with last week," Kraft said. "I've been up there before and I know I can play out here."

Simpson is one of two players on 12 under

Beginning three off the lead, Kraft posted four birdies in a front-nine 30 and added another from five feet at the 11th, before cancelling out a penalty and bogey at the 12th with three gains over his next four holes.

Lahiri continued his blemish-free start to the week by shooting a career-low round of 61 in West Sulphur Springs, with Simpson also in a share of second after birdieing four of his final six holes to close a three-under 69.

Bubba Watson sits in the group on six under following a second-round 66, while five-time major champion Phil Mickelson sits a further stroke back and 2016 PGA Champion Jimmy Walker missed the cut.

