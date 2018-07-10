Sky Sports Golf podcast: Special edition live from Scottish Open

Charles Paterson and Michael McEwan feature in a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, live from the Scottish Open at Gullane.

The pair join regular host Josh Antmann to look back at another action-packed week in the golfing world, where Russell Knox celebrated a return to the winner's circle in Ireland and Kevin Na took the honours at The Greenbrier.

The panel discuss Knox's Ryder Cup hopes after his first victory since 2016 and his comical apple-throwing incident, as well as taking a look at the key talking points from Ballyliffin.

Rafa Cabrera Bello is defending champion after winning a play-off at Dundonald Links

Ahead of a star-studded field featuring this week in East Lothian, Visit Scotland's Alan Grant joins the guests to share their favourite courses and to discuss what the area has to offer.

There's also Ponder the Pro and your tweets are answered. Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!