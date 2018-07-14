Michael Kim on course for first PGA Tour title

Michael Kim has eased clear at TPC Deere Run

Michael Kim has a four-shot lead at the John Deere Classic - with one hole of his second round left to play.

Play was suspended twice on Friday because of weather concerns and the second round will be completed on Saturday morning.

Kim, who is winless in 84 career PGA Tour starts, is eight-under-par for his second round and has reached 16-under for the tournament.

He birdied eight of his first 14 holes without a bogey to overtake first-round leader Steve Wheatcroft, who shot a second round 68.

Wheatcroft is tied for second at 12-under along with David Hearn (64) and Johnson Wagner (66).

The in-form Francesco Molinari (66) is at 11-under, as are Matt Jones (63) and Bronson Burgoon, who made two eagles on Friday and is eight-under for the round with three holes to play.

Molinari got his first official PGA Tour win two weeks ago at the Quicken Loans National and the Italian has continued his strong play at TPC Deere Run.

"I'm happy," he said. "The game is still there.

"I think I can hit my irons a little bit better, especially the wedges, so there is room for improvement."

Local favourite Zach Johnson, who has seven top-five finishes at TPC Deere Run, shot a 70 to move to three-under, just inside the projected cut line.

Friday's round was delayed by nearly an hour because of poor weather. It was resumed but then halted again because of another batch of storms that descended on the area.