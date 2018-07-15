Dame Laura Davies wins US Senior Women's Open by 10 shots

Dame Laura Davies is the US Senior Women's Open champion

Dame Laura Davies is the inaugural US Senior Women's Open champion after a dominant display at the Chicago Golf Club.

The 54-year-old held a five-shot lead heading into the final round and her advantage was never threatened as she extended it to 10 with a five-under closing round of 68.

Davies avoided the trouble her main rivals found on Sunday, making five birdies in a bogey-free round to close on 16-under, well clear of nearest challenger Juli Inkster.

Inkster finished with a 73 to claim second ahead of Davies' former Solheim Cup team-mate Trish Johnson, who was the third of only four players to finish under par across the 72 holes.

Danielle Ammaccapane was the fourth of those, but she was some 15 shots adrift of runaway champion Davies.

Two more Solheim Cup regulars - Sweden's Helen Alfredsson and Liselotte Neumann - shared sixth place on three over.