Alison Perkins on being a transgender woman working in golf

Alison Perkins, the first transgender coach to be a member of the PGA, speaks of the "feelings and confusion" she experienced before starting her transition.

"As a golf coach, people would come to me with a problem... but no one could give me any answers."

Alison Perkins will be working at The 147th Open at Carnoustie this week, as part of the PGA's Swing Zone team.

She's a highly respected coach, with over 20 years of experience teaching and training pupils of all ages at Wavendon Golf Centre in Buckinghamshire - but for a time, she stepped away from the course in order to concentrate on her own journey, as a transgender woman.

In an interview with Sky Sports News' Sportswomen, first airing on Tuesday at 11.30am, Alison explains the "constant struggle" she experienced from the age of 14, around the time she was developing her passion for golf.

"I was not quite fitting in, but not knowing why," Alison tells the show, before going on to describe more about her gender dysphoria and the life-changing decision she eventually made to transition.

With the help of the PGA, she has now returned to coaching, and last month, she also made her competitive golf comeback - now she is looking forward to being part of the Open at Carnoustie.

