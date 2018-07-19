Carl Froch visits The Open Zone before savouring Carnoustie drama

2:13 The Open Zone welcomes boxing legend Carl Froch. Can he find the right yards in our 99-yard challenge? The Open Zone welcomes boxing legend Carl Froch. Can he find the right yards in our 99-yard challenge?

Boxing legend Carl Froch was keen to savour the atmosphere on the opening day of The 147th Open at Carnoustie and made a quick stop at The Open Zone to demonstrate his golfing ability.

Former super-middleweight world champion Froch memorably fought in front of 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium against George Groves but now has much more time to improve his golf game.

Froch, who plays off 18, spoke of how he is getting his son Rocco to start playing but suggested he was a fair-weather golfer.

The 99-yard challenge has been a source of great competition between professionals and guests alike this week and Froch was the next to take it on.

Froch, aiming to improve on Jordan Pickford's effort, opted for a nine iron but would he test the leaderboard with a nine iron in hand?

Watch the video above to see how Froch would fare in the 99-yard challenge...

Live coverage of The 147th Open continues throughout the week on Sky Sports The Open.