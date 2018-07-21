Carnoustie professional Keir McNicoll realises lifetime's ambition at The Open

Carnoustie professional Keir McNicoll realised a lifetime's ambition as he joined the world's leading golfers in teeing up during the third round of The 147th Open.

The 34-year-old had spent the first two days of the prestigious championship working a morning shift in the club shop but was the lucky non-competing marker tasked with filling the field after an odd number of players remained after Friday's cut.

McNicoll joined Gavin Green in the opening two ball out on Saturday morning, with the Malaysian professional posting a level-par 71, and the Scotsman admitted to feeling nervous.

I am not playing that well and so just to get contact and get it airborne off the first was impressive. Keir McNicoll

"I got emotional on the first tee. It was obviously too much," McNicoll said about the experience.

"Had I qualified here, I don't know what that would have been like. I am not playing that well and so just to get contact and get it airborne off the first was impressive."

Gavin Green was the last player to make the cut on Friday

McNicoll who said he had not kept an accurate score of his round revealed he has tried to qualify on several occasions for The Open without success but has enjoyed the drama of walking in between the ropes.

"In 2005, I caddied for Eric Ramsay, my best friend, at St Andrews. That was amazing in itself. It was Jack Nicklaus' last Open."

Formerly of Gullane, the host of last week's Scottish Open, McNicoll described how despite his experience of Carnoustie he was unable to provide too many clues to Green during their round.

"The thing is I've never played the course this firm and fast. It was so different from anything. I was standing here thinking, I don't know where it's going to end up.

"It's a wee bit greener, so I'll be able to control the ball off the tee. This is only the second time he's come. He played Gullane last week and played Carnoustie this week.

"He's coming back for the Dunhill [Links Championship]. So we were discussing that too."

Unless there is a withdrawal between now and the final round, McNicoll will return for a second taste of playing in The Open on Sunday but for now he is back to the day job.